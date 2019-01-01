Skyworth Group Ltd is a technology and appliances company with four major business segments: multimedia, which includes smart TVs and Internet services; smart systems technology, which includes home security systems, electronic systems for cars, and related electronics; smart appliances, which offers air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines; and modern services, which repairs appliances, makes international trades, develops construction, and leases industrial parks. Its geographical segments are China, the Asia region (excluding China), America, Europe, and Other regions. The company generates the majority of revenue in China, primarily from the multimedia segment.