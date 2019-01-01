QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Household Durables
Skyworth Group Ltd is a technology and appliances company with four major business segments: multimedia, which includes smart TVs and Internet services; smart systems technology, which includes home security systems, electronic systems for cars, and related electronics; smart appliances, which offers air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines; and modern services, which repairs appliances, makes international trades, develops construction, and leases industrial parks. Its geographical segments are China, the Asia region (excluding China), America, Europe, and Other regions. The company generates the majority of revenue in China, primarily from the multimedia segment.

Skyworth Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Skyworth Group (SWDHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Skyworth Group (OTCPK: SWDHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Skyworth Group's (SWDHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Skyworth Group.

Q

What is the target price for Skyworth Group (SWDHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Skyworth Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Skyworth Group (SWDHY)?

A

The stock price for Skyworth Group (OTCPK: SWDHY) is $17.22 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:14:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Skyworth Group (SWDHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 11, 2018 to stockholders of record on August 24, 2018.

Q

When is Skyworth Group (OTCPK:SWDHY) reporting earnings?

A

Skyworth Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Skyworth Group (SWDHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Skyworth Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Skyworth Group (SWDHY) operate in?

A

Skyworth Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.