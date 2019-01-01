Wynn Macau operates integrated casino resorts in Macao. Wynn Macau and Encore, on the peninsula, boasted 376 gaming tables and 804 slots. The firm also has two hotels with 1,008 rooms and 57,000 square feet of retail space featuring high-end brand-name stores. The HKD 34 billion Wynn Palace, situated in Cotai, had 296 tables and 906 slots. It has 1,706 rooms and 105,000 square feet of high-end retail area. Wynn Resorts has a 72% stake in Wynn Macau.