|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Shimao Group Holdings (OTCPK: SHMAY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Shimao Group Holdings.
There is no analysis for Shimao Group Holdings
The stock price for Shimao Group Holdings (OTCPK: SHMAY) is $7.7 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:36:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 7, 2018.
Shimao Group Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Shimao Group Holdings.
Shimao Group Holdings is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.