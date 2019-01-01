QQQ
Range
1.29 - 1.44
Vol / Avg.
12.6M/3.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.21 - 1.99
Mkt Cap
12B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.29
P/E
2.49
Shares
8.4B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 5:18PM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 11:47AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Rolls-Royce operates three core business segments: civil aerospace, power systems, and defense. The civil aerospace segment builds engines powering wide-body aircraft, regional and business jets, and offers aftermarket services. Twenty years ago, the firm pioneered full-service flight hour contracts with the TotalCare package. Power systems provides power solutions to multiple end markets (defense, agriculture, marine, and power generation) while the defense business provides military, ground vehicle and naval propulsion solutions.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTCPK: RYCEY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rolls-Royce Holdings's (RYCEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rolls-Royce Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTCPK: RYCEY) was reported by Redburn Partners on September 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RYCEY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEY)?

A

The stock price for Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTCPK: RYCEY) is $1.44 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2019 to stockholders of record on October 25, 2018.

Q

When is Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTCPK:RYCEY) reporting earnings?

A

Rolls-Royce Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rolls-Royce Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEY) operate in?

A

Rolls-Royce Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.