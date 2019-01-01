QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.56 - 7.49
Mkt Cap
238.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
2.06
EPS
0.22
Shares
33.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bonterra Energy Corp is an oil and gas exploration company operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company develops and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Bonterra operates in one industry and has only one reportable segment. Its assets consist of crude oil and natural gas assets.

Analyst Ratings

Bonterra Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bonterra Energy (OTCPK: BNEFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bonterra Energy's (BNEFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bonterra Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bonterra Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Bonterra Energy (BNEFF)?

A

The stock price for Bonterra Energy (OTCPK: BNEFF) is $7.08 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:40:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 12, 2018.

Q

When is Bonterra Energy (OTCPK:BNEFF) reporting earnings?

A

Bonterra Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bonterra Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) operate in?

A

Bonterra Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.