Linamar Corp makes powertrains and drivelines for vehicle and power generation markets and operates under two business segments: Transportation and Industrial. In its Transportation segment, the company develops and manufactures precision metallic components, modules and systems used in vehicles and power generation machines. The Industrial segment is focused on mobile industrial equipment, including aerial work platforms and telehandlers. Linamar generates the majority of its revenue in its Transportation segment. The three largest customers account for nearly half of total revenue.