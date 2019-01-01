Hemp Inc is engaged in offering industrial hemp and the myriad of clean, green sustainable products that industrial hemp offers to the world. Hemp products are eco-friendly, healthy, and can often replace petroleum-based products. Its product line includes Bubba Kush hemp, Pre-rolls, Fortified Pre-rolls, Caviar/Moon Rocks, and Diamonds. It produces lost circulation material (LCM), called DrillWall, which can be sold to the oil and gas drilling industry, along with an all-green natural oil spill absorbent, a second industrial kenaf-hemp product called Spill-Be-Gone.