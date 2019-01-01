QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Hemp Inc is engaged in offering industrial hemp and the myriad of clean, green sustainable products that industrial hemp offers to the world. Hemp products are eco-friendly, healthy, and can often replace petroleum-based products. Its product line includes Bubba Kush hemp, Pre-rolls, Fortified Pre-rolls, Caviar/Moon Rocks, and Diamonds. It produces lost circulation material (LCM), called DrillWall, which can be sold to the oil and gas drilling industry, along with an all-green natural oil spill absorbent, a second industrial kenaf-hemp product called Spill-Be-Gone.

Hemp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hemp (HEMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hemp (OTCPK: HEMP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hemp's (HEMP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hemp.

Q

What is the target price for Hemp (HEMP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hemp

Q

Current Stock Price for Hemp (HEMP)?

A

The stock price for Hemp (OTCPK: HEMP) is $0.0015 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hemp (HEMP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hemp.

Q

When is Hemp (OTCPK:HEMP) reporting earnings?

A

Hemp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hemp (HEMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hemp.

Q

What sector and industry does Hemp (HEMP) operate in?

A

Hemp is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.