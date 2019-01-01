QQQ
Tourmaline Oil is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company produces light and medium crude, natural gas liquids, and conventional and shale natural gas. Production averaged 311 thousand barrels oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 3,300 million boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Tourmaline Oil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK: TRMLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tourmaline Oil's (TRMLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tourmaline Oil.

Q

What is the target price for Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tourmaline Oil

Q

Current Stock Price for Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF)?

A

The stock price for Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK: TRMLF) is $37.4 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tourmaline Oil.

Q

When is Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF) reporting earnings?

A

Tourmaline Oil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tourmaline Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF) operate in?

A

Tourmaline Oil is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.