Tourmaline Oil is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company produces light and medium crude, natural gas liquids, and conventional and shale natural gas. Production averaged 311 thousand barrels oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 3,300 million boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.