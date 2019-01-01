QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.29 - 2
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
518.8M
Outstanding
JNBY Design Ltd is a designer brand fashion house based in China. The company designs, promote, and sells contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, children, and teenagers as well as household products. Its brand portfolio comprises of JNBY, CROQUIS, jnby by JNBY, less, POMME DE TERRE, and JNBYHOME. The company operates in three segments: Mature Brand, Younger brands, and Emerging brands. Geographically, it generates the majority of the revenue from Mainland China.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

JNBY Design Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JNBY Design (JNBYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JNBY Design (OTCPK: JNBYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JNBY Design's (JNBYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JNBY Design.

Q

What is the target price for JNBY Design (JNBYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JNBY Design

Q

Current Stock Price for JNBY Design (JNBYF)?

A

The stock price for JNBY Design (OTCPK: JNBYF) is $2 last updated Today at 5:20:14 PM.

Q

Does JNBY Design (JNBYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JNBY Design.

Q

When is JNBY Design (OTCPK:JNBYF) reporting earnings?

A

JNBY Design does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JNBY Design (JNBYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JNBY Design.

Q

What sector and industry does JNBY Design (JNBYF) operate in?

A

JNBY Design is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.