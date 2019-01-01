JNBY Design Ltd is a designer brand fashion house based in China. The company designs, promote, and sells contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, children, and teenagers as well as household products. Its brand portfolio comprises of JNBY, CROQUIS, jnby by JNBY, less, POMME DE TERRE, and JNBYHOME. The company operates in three segments: Mature Brand, Younger brands, and Emerging brands. Geographically, it generates the majority of the revenue from Mainland China.