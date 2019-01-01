QQQ
Close Brothers Group PLC is a merchant banking group providing lending, deposit solutions, wealth management services, and securities trading. The company mostly provides services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. Its strategy focuses on niche markets to drive high levels of repeat business with clients. The company distributes its service offerings with a direct salesforce and an intermediated distribution network. Its banking division provides asset, invoice, motor, premium, and property finance. Close Brothers' security business is primarily a liquidity provider to U.K. retail stockbrokers and institutions. The group's asset management division offers financial planning and investment management services.

Close Brothers Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Close Brothers Gr (CBGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Close Brothers Gr (OTCPK: CBGPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Close Brothers Gr's (CBGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Close Brothers Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Close Brothers Gr (CBGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Close Brothers Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Close Brothers Gr (CBGPF)?

A

The stock price for Close Brothers Gr (OTCPK: CBGPF) is $17.3352 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 14:48:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Close Brothers Gr (CBGPF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 20, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 11, 2018.

Q

When is Close Brothers Gr (OTCPK:CBGPF) reporting earnings?

A

Close Brothers Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Close Brothers Gr (CBGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Close Brothers Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Close Brothers Gr (CBGPF) operate in?

A

Close Brothers Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.