Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd is an Asian retailer with operations in four segments: food, health and beauty, home furnishings, and restaurants. The food segment consists of a supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. The health and beauty segment operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, Rose Pharmacy, and GNC brands. The home furnishing segment represents the company's Ikea businesses. The restaurant's segment is Dairy Farm's catering associate Maxim's, which is a Hong Kong-based restaurant chain.

Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs (DFIHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: DFIHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs's (DFIHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs (DFIHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs (DFIHY)?

A

The stock price for Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: DFIHY) is $13.66 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:37:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs (DFIHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 17, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 14, 2012.

Q

When is Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs (OTCPK:DFIHY) reporting earnings?

A

Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs (DFIHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs (DFIHY) operate in?

A

Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.