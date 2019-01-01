IHI Corp produces power systems and plants, large steel structures, marine machinery, aerospace engines, and other industrial solutions. The global company attempts to develop innovative solutions and engineering capabilities for multiple projects and maintenance platforms. Its products cover a wide range of functions, including energy supply and distribution, urban development, enhancing manufacturing processes, and utilizing technologies for air travel. Revenues are roughly split between the company's four business areas: resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; and aero engine, space, and defense. Asia accounts for the majority of total sales, with China and Japan being key regions.