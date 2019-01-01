QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.07/1.19%
52 Wk
4.52 - 6.69
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
8.67
Open
-
P/E
7.5
EPS
20.6
Shares
594.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
IHI Corp produces power systems and plants, large steel structures, marine machinery, aerospace engines, and other industrial solutions. The global company attempts to develop innovative solutions and engineering capabilities for multiple projects and maintenance platforms. Its products cover a wide range of functions, including energy supply and distribution, urban development, enhancing manufacturing processes, and utilizing technologies for air travel. Revenues are roughly split between the company's four business areas: resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; and aero engine, space, and defense. Asia accounts for the majority of total sales, with China and Japan being key regions.

Analyst Ratings

IHI Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IHI (IHICY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IHI (OTCPK: IHICY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IHI's (IHICY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IHI.

Q

What is the target price for IHI (IHICY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IHI

Q

Current Stock Price for IHI (IHICY)?

A

The stock price for IHI (OTCPK: IHICY) is $5.55 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 20:44:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IHI (IHICY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IHI.

Q

When is IHI (OTCPK:IHICY) reporting earnings?

A

IHI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IHI (IHICY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IHI.

Q

What sector and industry does IHI (IHICY) operate in?

A

IHI is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.