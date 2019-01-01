QQQ
UBS is the world's largest wealth manager and is the product of multiple mergers over the years. Apart from wealth and asset management, it operates a universal bank in Switzerland and a global investment bank.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3100.380 0.0700
REV8.732B

UBS Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UBS Group (UBS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UBS Group (NYSE: UBS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UBS Group's (UBS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UBS Group.

Q

What is the target price for UBS Group (UBS) stock?

A

The latest price target for UBS Group (NYSE: UBS) was reported by Barclays on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting UBS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for UBS Group (UBS)?

A

The stock price for UBS Group (NYSE: UBS) is $17.94 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UBS Group (UBS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 8, 2018.

Q

When is UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) reporting earnings?

A

UBS Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is UBS Group (UBS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UBS Group.

Q

What sector and industry does UBS Group (UBS) operate in?

A

UBS Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.