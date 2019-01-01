QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/23.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.18 - 0.8
Mkt Cap
16.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
61.8M
Outstanding
Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high-volume foot traffic areas. Its product, HEXWAVE, is designed for the urban security market using a real-time 3D imaging technology licensed from MIT Lincoln Laboratory. The active 3D imaging and embedded AI-enhanced automatic analysis are designed to detect metallic and non-metallic firearms, knives, explosives, pyrotechnics, and other concealed objects. HEXWAVE is an operationally agile system that leverages its mobility and smart device integration features, to be deployed where needed as a means to achieve a layered defense.

Liberty Defense Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Liberty Defense Holdings (LDDFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Liberty Defense Holdings (OTCQB: LDDFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Liberty Defense Holdings's (LDDFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Liberty Defense Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Liberty Defense Holdings (LDDFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Liberty Defense Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Liberty Defense Holdings (LDDFF)?

A

The stock price for Liberty Defense Holdings (OTCQB: LDDFF) is $0.2702 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:12:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Liberty Defense Holdings (LDDFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Liberty Defense Holdings.

Q

When is Liberty Defense Holdings (OTCQB:LDDFF) reporting earnings?

A

Liberty Defense Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Liberty Defense Holdings (LDDFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Liberty Defense Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Liberty Defense Holdings (LDDFF) operate in?

A

Liberty Defense Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.