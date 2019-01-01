Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high-volume foot traffic areas. Its product, HEXWAVE, is designed for the urban security market using a real-time 3D imaging technology licensed from MIT Lincoln Laboratory. The active 3D imaging and embedded AI-enhanced automatic analysis are designed to detect metallic and non-metallic firearms, knives, explosives, pyrotechnics, and other concealed objects. HEXWAVE is an operationally agile system that leverages its mobility and smart device integration features, to be deployed where needed as a means to achieve a layered defense.