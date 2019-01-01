|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.040
|0.040
|0.0000
|REV
|174.110M
|175.350M
|1.240M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ: INNV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in InnovAge Holding’s space includes: Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH), Apria (NASDAQ:APR), Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN), ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS).
The latest price target for InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ: INNV) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting INNV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.15% downside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ: INNV) is $4.13 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for InnovAge Holding.
InnovAge Holding’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for InnovAge Holding.
InnovAge Holding is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.