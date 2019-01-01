MultiCell Technologies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapeutics and discovery tools for the treatment of neurological disorders, hepatic disease, cancer and others. Its therapeutic development platform includes several patented techniques used to isolate, characterize and differentiate stem cells from human liver or control the immune response at transcriptional and translational levels through dsRNA-sensing molecules, such as Toll-like receptor, RIG-I-like receptor, and MDA-5 signaling. The company's medical device development platform is based on the design of a next-generation bioabsorbable stent, the Ideal BioStent, for interventional cardiology and peripheral vessel applications. All the operations are functioned within United States.