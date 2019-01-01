QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
MultiCell Technologies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapeutics and discovery tools for the treatment of neurological disorders, hepatic disease, cancer and others. Its therapeutic development platform includes several patented techniques used to isolate, characterize and differentiate stem cells from human liver or control the immune response at transcriptional and translational levels through dsRNA-sensing molecules, such as Toll-like receptor, RIG-I-like receptor, and MDA-5 signaling. The company's medical device development platform is based on the design of a next-generation bioabsorbable stent, the Ideal BioStent, for interventional cardiology and peripheral vessel applications. All the operations are functioned within United States.

MultiCell Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MultiCell Technologies (MCET) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MultiCell Technologies (OTCEM: MCET) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MultiCell Technologies's (MCET) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MultiCell Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for MultiCell Technologies (MCET) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MultiCell Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for MultiCell Technologies (MCET)?

A

The stock price for MultiCell Technologies (OTCEM: MCET) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 16:03:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MultiCell Technologies (MCET) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MultiCell Technologies.

Q

When is MultiCell Technologies (OTCEM:MCET) reporting earnings?

A

MultiCell Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MultiCell Technologies (MCET) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MultiCell Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does MultiCell Technologies (MCET) operate in?

A

MultiCell Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.