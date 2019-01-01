QQQ
Range
0.97 - 1.07
Vol / Avg.
28.5K/12K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.89 - 1.63
Mkt Cap
30.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.04
P/E
-
EPS
-0.19
Shares
29.1M
Outstanding
Greenbriar Capital Corp is engaged in developing renewable energy and sustainable real estate projects. The activities of the company include acquisition, management, development, and sale of real estate and renewable energy projects. The projects of the company include blue mountain wind energy project and the Puerto Rico project.

Greenbriar Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greenbriar Capital (GEBRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greenbriar Capital (OTCPK: GEBRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greenbriar Capital's (GEBRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Greenbriar Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Greenbriar Capital (GEBRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Greenbriar Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Greenbriar Capital (GEBRF)?

A

The stock price for Greenbriar Capital (OTCPK: GEBRF) is $1.04 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:55:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greenbriar Capital (GEBRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greenbriar Capital.

Q

When is Greenbriar Capital (OTCPK:GEBRF) reporting earnings?

A

Greenbriar Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Greenbriar Capital (GEBRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greenbriar Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Greenbriar Capital (GEBRF) operate in?

A

Greenbriar Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.