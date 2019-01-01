QQQ
Range
12.48 - 12.87
Vol / Avg.
137.7K/93.1K
Div / Yield
0.69/5.38%
52 Wk
10.28 - 13.99
Mkt Cap
18.7B
Payout Ratio
36.48
Open
12.69
P/E
6.95
EPS
0.37
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 2, 2021, 8:09AM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Repsol is a Spanish integrated oil and gas firm. In 2020, production was 648,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (33% liquids), and proven reserves stood at 1.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent (31% oil). It also operates a downstream segment with refining capacity of 1.0 million barrels a day.

Repsol Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Repsol (REPYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Repsol (OTCQX: REPYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Repsol's (REPYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Repsol.

Q

What is the target price for Repsol (REPYY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Repsol (OTCQX: REPYY) was reported by Jefferies on September 11, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting REPYY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Repsol (REPYY)?

A

The stock price for Repsol (OTCQX: REPYY) is $12.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Repsol (REPYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 25, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2012.

Q

When is Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) reporting earnings?

A

Repsol does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Repsol (REPYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Repsol.

Q

What sector and industry does Repsol (REPYY) operate in?

A

Repsol is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.