Jollibee Foods Corp operates and franchises quick-service restaurants. It primarily operates in the Philippines, where it has nearly 1,000 Jollibee restaurants that are roughly evenly split between company-operated and franchised. It has more than 1,000 other restaurants in the Philippines, roughly evenly split between company-operated and franchised, that operate under the names Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, and Mang Inasal. Its more than 500 international restaurants operate under names Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, San Pin Wang, Highland Coffee, Pho 24, and 12 Hotspot in addition to the Philippine brands. Vietnam, the United States, and China are Jollibee's largest international markets. Roughly 75% of the company's revenue is generated in the Philippines.