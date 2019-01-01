IRIDEX Corp is involved in the business of developing, manufacturing and marketing laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for ophthalmology. Its products include Lasers, Laser delivery devices, Glaucoma devices, Retinal surgical instruments, Veterinary and ENT products. The firm also powers its products with its proprietary Micropulse technology. The company operates in only one reportable segment, Ophthalmology. It derives revenues from the sale of consoles, delivery devices, consumables, service and support activities. The geographical segments of the company include the United States, Europe, the Americas, excluding the U.S and Asia/Pacific Rim.