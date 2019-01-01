QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
IRIDEX Corp is involved in the business of developing, manufacturing and marketing laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for ophthalmology. Its products include Lasers, Laser delivery devices, Glaucoma devices, Retinal surgical instruments, Veterinary and ENT products. The firm also powers its products with its proprietary Micropulse technology. The company operates in only one reportable segment, Ophthalmology. It derives revenues from the sale of consoles, delivery devices, consumables, service and support activities. The geographical segments of the company include the United States, Europe, the Americas, excluding the U.S and Asia/Pacific Rim.

Iridex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Iridex (IRIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iridex (NASDAQ: IRIX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Iridex's (IRIX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Iridex (IRIX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Iridex (NASDAQ: IRIX) was reported by Roth Capital on May 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting IRIX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 154.63% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Iridex (IRIX)?

A

The stock price for Iridex (NASDAQ: IRIX) is $4.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iridex (IRIX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iridex.

Q

When is Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) reporting earnings?

A

Iridex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Iridex (IRIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iridex.

Q

What sector and industry does Iridex (IRIX) operate in?

A

Iridex is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.