Mazda Motor Corp is a Japanese automobile manufacturer. The company primarily manufactures passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Also, Mazda manufactures diesel and petroleum gasoline engines, along with manual and automatic transmissions for vehicles. The vast majority of Mazda's production is manufactured locally. The company segments itself across four geographic areas: Japan, North America, Europe, and other markets. The company derives more than half its consolidated revenue from operations in Japan, followed by North America, and then Europe.