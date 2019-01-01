QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.56 - 3.71
Vol / Avg.
55K/72.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.7 - 4.98
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.7
P/E
7.23
EPS
4.43
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 3:33PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Mazda Motor Corp is a Japanese automobile manufacturer. The company primarily manufactures passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Also, Mazda manufactures diesel and petroleum gasoline engines, along with manual and automatic transmissions for vehicles. The vast majority of Mazda's production is manufactured locally. The company segments itself across four geographic areas: Japan, North America, Europe, and other markets. The company derives more than half its consolidated revenue from operations in Japan, followed by North America, and then Europe.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.040
REV5.865B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mazda Motor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mazda Motor (MZDAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mazda Motor (OTCPK: MZDAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mazda Motor's (MZDAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mazda Motor.

Q

What is the target price for Mazda Motor (MZDAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mazda Motor

Q

Current Stock Price for Mazda Motor (MZDAY)?

A

The stock price for Mazda Motor (OTCPK: MZDAY) is $3.6365 last updated Today at 5:56:18 PM.

Q

Does Mazda Motor (MZDAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 13, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Mazda Motor (OTCPK:MZDAY) reporting earnings?

A

Mazda Motor’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Mazda Motor (MZDAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mazda Motor.

Q

What sector and industry does Mazda Motor (MZDAY) operate in?

A

Mazda Motor is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.