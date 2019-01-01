|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.040
|REV
|5.865B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Mazda Motor (OTCPK: MZDAY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Mazda Motor.
There is no analysis for Mazda Motor
The stock price for Mazda Motor (OTCPK: MZDAY) is $3.6365 last updated Today at 5:56:18 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 13, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
Mazda Motor’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Mazda Motor.
Mazda Motor is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.