Range
9.7 - 10.2
Vol / Avg.
127.4K/27.1K
Div / Yield
0.26/2.56%
52 Wk
9.82 - 14.03
Mkt Cap
23.6B
Payout Ratio
25.31
Open
9.7
P/E
11.98
EPS
18.25
Shares
2.3B
Outstanding
Panasonic is a conglomerate that has diversified from its consumer electronics roots. It has five main business units: appliances (air conditioners, refrigerators, laundry machines, and TVs); life solutions (LED lighting, housing systems, and solar panels; connected solutions (PCs, factory automations, and in-flight entertainment systems); automotive (infotainment systems and rechargeable batteries); and industrial solutions (electronic devices). After the crisis in 2012, former president Kazuhiro Tsuga has focused on shifting the business portfolio to increase the proportion of B2B businesses to mitigate the tough competition in consumer electronics products.

Panasonic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Panasonic (PCRFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Panasonic (OTCPK: PCRFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Panasonic's (PCRFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Panasonic.

Q

What is the target price for Panasonic (PCRFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Panasonic

Q

Current Stock Price for Panasonic (PCRFF)?

A

The stock price for Panasonic (OTCPK: PCRFF) is $10.1 last updated Today at 8:48:44 PM.

Q

Does Panasonic (PCRFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Panasonic.

Q

When is Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFF) reporting earnings?

A

Panasonic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Panasonic (PCRFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Panasonic.

Q

What sector and industry does Panasonic (PCRFF) operate in?

A

Panasonic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.