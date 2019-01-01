QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.4K
Div / Yield
0.41/9.09%
52 Wk
4.04 - 5.46
Mkt Cap
25.4B
Payout Ratio
21.9
Open
-
P/E
2.2
EPS
0.12
Shares
5.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Telefonica operates mobile and fixed networks in Spain (where it is the incumbent telephone operator), U.K., Germany, Brazil, and other Latin American countries. The company derives approximately 30% of its revenue from Spain and 20%, 15%, and 15% from Germany, U.K., and Brazil, respectively. In Latin America, Telefonica also operates in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Telefonica Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Telefonica (TEFOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Telefonica (OTCPK: TEFOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Telefonica's (TEFOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Telefonica.

Q

What is the target price for Telefonica (TEFOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Telefonica

Q

Current Stock Price for Telefonica (TEFOF)?

A

The stock price for Telefonica (OTCPK: TEFOF) is $4.46 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:47:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Telefonica (TEFOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Telefonica.

Q

When is Telefonica (OTCPK:TEFOF) reporting earnings?

A

Telefonica does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Telefonica (TEFOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Telefonica.

Q

What sector and industry does Telefonica (TEFOF) operate in?

A

Telefonica is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.