QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.17/1.00%
52 Wk
13.65 - 18.44
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
25.43
Open
-
P/E
25.37
EPS
0.33
Shares
198.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk is primarily engaged in nickel mining and processing in Indonesia. The company produces nickel in matte from lateritic ores at its integrated mining and processing facilities near Sorowako, Indonesia. The finished nickel product represents what is known in the industry as "primary nickel," meaning nickel produced principally from nickel ores, as opposed to "secondary" nickel, which is recovered from recycled metal which contains nickel. The majority of global nickel is used for stainless steel production.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vale Indonesia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vale Indonesia (PTNDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vale Indonesia (OTCPK: PTNDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vale Indonesia's (PTNDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vale Indonesia.

Q

What is the target price for Vale Indonesia (PTNDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vale Indonesia

Q

Current Stock Price for Vale Indonesia (PTNDY)?

A

The stock price for Vale Indonesia (OTCPK: PTNDY) is $16.49 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vale Indonesia (PTNDY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 11, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2012.

Q

When is Vale Indonesia (OTCPK:PTNDY) reporting earnings?

A

Vale Indonesia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vale Indonesia (PTNDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vale Indonesia.

Q

What sector and industry does Vale Indonesia (PTNDY) operate in?

A

Vale Indonesia is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.