|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vale Indonesia (OTCPK: PTNDY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Vale Indonesia.
There is no analysis for Vale Indonesia
The stock price for Vale Indonesia (OTCPK: PTNDY) is $16.49 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 11, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2012.
Vale Indonesia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Vale Indonesia.
Vale Indonesia is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.