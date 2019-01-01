QQQ
Range
13.58 - 13.81
Vol / Avg.
1K/9.3K
Div / Yield
0.65/4.53%
52 Wk
10.87 - 17.94
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
58.5
Open
13.81
P/E
18.64
Shares
263.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Mr Price Group Ltd is a retailer that sells proprietary-branded apparel and home goods through more than a thousand stores and online channels. It operates almost exclusively in Africa, with the vast majority of sales coming from South Africa. Its stores are concept-specific: mrp, the company's primary store, sells clothes, shoes, and accessories targeting young men and women; mrpSport stores sell sports apparel, equipment, footwear, and accessories; Miladys sells clothing for family-oriented women; mrpHome sells homeware and furniture, and Sheet Street sells home textile and decor products.

Mr Price Group Questions & Answers

How do I buy Mr Price Group (MRPLY) stock?

You can purchase shares of Mr Price Group (OTCPK: MRPLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Mr Price Group's (MRPLY) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Mr Price Group.

What is the target price for Mr Price Group (MRPLY) stock?

There is no analysis for Mr Price Group

Current Stock Price for Mr Price Group (MRPLY)?

The stock price for Mr Price Group (OTCPK: MRPLY) is $13.581 last updated Today at 5:03:33 PM.

Does Mr Price Group (MRPLY) pay a dividend?

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 12, 2012.

When is Mr Price Group (OTCPK:MRPLY) reporting earnings?

Mr Price Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Mr Price Group (MRPLY) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Mr Price Group.

What sector and industry does Mr Price Group (MRPLY) operate in?

Mr Price Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.