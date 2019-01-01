SSLJ.com Ltd is an integrated online-to-offline home improvement service and product provider in China. The company offers a full-service, one-stop solution for home improvement needs of the customer by offering consulting, design, construction, and furnishing services through its online platforms and offline sales and service network in China. It sells various packages of services and products including consultation, design, and construction and furnishing services in connection with home improvement. The operating business segments are Home improving and furnishing projects, Sale of smart home products and materials, and Advertising, with maximum revenue from Home improving and furnishing projects. All of the operations of the company are located in China.