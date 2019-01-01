QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
SSLJ.com Ltd is an integrated online-to-offline home improvement service and product provider in China. The company offers a full-service, one-stop solution for home improvement needs of the customer by offering consulting, design, construction, and furnishing services through its online platforms and offline sales and service network in China. It sells various packages of services and products including consultation, design, and construction and furnishing services in connection with home improvement. The operating business segments are Home improving and furnishing projects, Sale of smart home products and materials, and Advertising, with maximum revenue from Home improving and furnishing projects. All of the operations of the company are located in China.

SSLJ.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SSLJ.com (YGTYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SSLJ.com (OTCEM: YGTYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SSLJ.com's (YGTYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SSLJ.com.

Q

What is the target price for SSLJ.com (YGTYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SSLJ.com

Q

Current Stock Price for SSLJ.com (YGTYF)?

A

The stock price for SSLJ.com (OTCEM: YGTYF) is $0.05 last updated Fri Oct 29 2021 17:36:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SSLJ.com (YGTYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SSLJ.com.

Q

When is SSLJ.com (OTCEM:YGTYF) reporting earnings?

A

SSLJ.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SSLJ.com (YGTYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SSLJ.com.

Q

What sector and industry does SSLJ.com (YGTYF) operate in?

A

SSLJ.com is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.