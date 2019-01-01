QQQ
Range
2.26 - 2.88
Vol / Avg.
12.1M/19.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.82 - 24.04
Mkt Cap
276M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.31
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
96.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Phunware Inc is a software company. It is a Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS) integrated enterprise software platform for mobile that provides companies with the products, solutions and data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize its mobile application audiences.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

Phunware Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Phunware (PHUN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Phunware's (PHUN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Phunware (PHUN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) was reported by Roth Capital on December 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting PHUN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.35% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Phunware (PHUN)?

A

The stock price for Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) is $2.85 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Phunware (PHUN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Phunware.

Q

When is Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) reporting earnings?

A

Phunware’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Phunware (PHUN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Phunware.

Q

What sector and industry does Phunware (PHUN) operate in?

A

Phunware is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.