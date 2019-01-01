QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
35.62 - 36.8
Vol / Avg.
5.5K/8.7K
Div / Yield
1.48/4.00%
52 Wk
33.05 - 39.99
Mkt Cap
222.4M
Payout Ratio
43.9
Open
36.8
P/E
11.29
EPS
0.86
Shares
6.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 5:55PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
National Bankshares Inc is a bank holding company of National Bank of Blacksburg, offering a range of financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services. The bank focuses on lending to small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. The types of loan it offers include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, construction for commercial and residential properties, residential real estate, home equity and various consumer loan products. It also operates an insurance and brokerage subsidiary, National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc. The company earns its revenues from interest and fees on loans and investments.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8600.860 0.0000
REV13.300M13.021M-279.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

National Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Bankshares (NKSH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ: NKSH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are National Bankshares's (NKSH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for National Bankshares (NKSH) stock?

A

The latest price target for National Bankshares (NASDAQ: NKSH) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 27, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NKSH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for National Bankshares (NKSH)?

A

The stock price for National Bankshares (NASDAQ: NKSH) is $36.68 last updated Today at 5:03:58 PM.

Q

Does National Bankshares (NKSH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.74 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021.

Q

When is National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) reporting earnings?

A

National Bankshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is National Bankshares (NKSH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Bankshares.

Q

What sector and industry does National Bankshares (NKSH) operate in?

A

National Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.