|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.860
|0.860
|0.0000
|REV
|13.300M
|13.021M
|-279.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ: NKSH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in National Bankshares’s space includes: FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB), LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB), Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG), Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR).
The latest price target for National Bankshares (NASDAQ: NKSH) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 27, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NKSH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for National Bankshares (NASDAQ: NKSH) is $36.68 last updated Today at 5:03:58 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.74 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021.
National Bankshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for National Bankshares.
National Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.