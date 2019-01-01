National Bankshares Inc is a bank holding company of National Bank of Blacksburg, offering a range of financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services. The bank focuses on lending to small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. The types of loan it offers include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, construction for commercial and residential properties, residential real estate, home equity and various consumer loan products. It also operates an insurance and brokerage subsidiary, National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc. The company earns its revenues from interest and fees on loans and investments.