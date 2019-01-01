|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.880
|0.940
|0.0600
|REV
|697.330M
|728.400M
|31.070M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Hillenbrand’s space includes: Barnes Gr (NYSE:B), Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN), Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX), Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) and Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO).
The latest price target for Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) was reported by DA Davidson on February 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting HI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.45% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is $45.04 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Hillenbrand (HI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.
Hillenbrand’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Hillenbrand.
Hillenbrand is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.