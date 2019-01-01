QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Hillenbrand Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates through three segments. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, and services engineered industrial equipment. The Molding Technology Solutions segment offers engineered and customized systems in plastic technology and processing. Hillenbrand's other major segment Batesville designs, provides, and markets funeral services and solutions.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8800.940 0.0600
REV697.330M728.400M31.070M

Hillenbrand Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hillenbrand (HI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hillenbrand's (HI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hillenbrand (HI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) was reported by DA Davidson on February 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting HI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.45% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hillenbrand (HI)?

A

The stock price for Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is $45.04 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hillenbrand (HI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Hillenbrand (HI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) reporting earnings?

A

Hillenbrand’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Hillenbrand (HI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hillenbrand.

Q

What sector and industry does Hillenbrand (HI) operate in?

A

Hillenbrand is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.