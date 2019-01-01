Nedbank Group Ltd is a financial services provider that offers corporate, retail, and investment banking services; insurance; asset management; and wealth management. It operates predominantly in South Africa. Net interest income from lending activities accounts for roughly half of the company's total revenue. The firm generates its other revenue from fees, commissions, and insurance premiums. By segment, retail and business banking, which includes smaller businesses, generates more than half of the company's revenue, and corporate and investment banking accounts for more than a quarter of the company's total revenue. The remaining revenue comes from insurance, asset management, and wealth management.