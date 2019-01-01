QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1.7K
Div / Yield
0.12/1.92%
52 Wk
6.12 - 9.61
Mkt Cap
5.5B
Payout Ratio
10.1
Open
-
P/E
5.5
EPS
0.23
Shares
892.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 5:43AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 4:54AM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
voestalpine AG is an Austria-based holding company engaged in the manufacturing, processing and development of steel products. The company is divided into four divisions. The Steel Division is involved in the production of steel products and the casting of large turbines. The High-Performance metals Division provides metals for the automotive, consumer goods, power generation, energy and aviation sectors. The Metal Engineering division produces rails, turnout systems, track-based monitoring systems, specially treated wire and others. The Metal Forming Division provides customized special and precision sections, as well as solutions for systems in the construction, cab construction for commercial vehicles, and aviation sectors. The company generates its revenue from the European Union.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

voestalpine Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy voestalpine (VLPNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of voestalpine (OTCPK: VLPNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are voestalpine's (VLPNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for voestalpine.

Q

What is the target price for voestalpine (VLPNY) stock?

A

The latest price target for voestalpine (OTCPK: VLPNY) was reported by UBS on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VLPNY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for voestalpine (VLPNY)?

A

The stock price for voestalpine (OTCPK: VLPNY) is $6.12 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:36:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does voestalpine (VLPNY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 31, 2012 to stockholders of record on July 3, 2012.

Q

When is voestalpine (OTCPK:VLPNY) reporting earnings?

A

voestalpine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is voestalpine (VLPNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for voestalpine.

Q

What sector and industry does voestalpine (VLPNY) operate in?

A

voestalpine is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.