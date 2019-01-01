QQQ
Feb 27, 2021
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
International Power Group Ltd is a waste to energy company operating a proprietary technology that not only handles waste management in a more environmentally friendly manner, but also converts the energy generated from the process into meaningful amounts of cost effective electricity.

International Power Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy International Power Group (IPWG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of International Power Group (OTCEM: IPWG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are International Power Group's (IPWG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for International Power Group.

Q

What is the target price for International Power Group (IPWG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for International Power Group

Q

Current Stock Price for International Power Group (IPWG)?

A

The stock price for International Power Group (OTCEM: IPWG) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 17:56:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does International Power Group (IPWG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for International Power Group.

Q

When is International Power Group (OTCEM:IPWG) reporting earnings?

A

International Power Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is International Power Group (IPWG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for International Power Group.

Q

What sector and industry does International Power Group (IPWG) operate in?

A

International Power Group is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.