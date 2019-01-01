QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.53 - 0.56
Vol / Avg.
114.5K/49.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.35 - 1.02
Mkt Cap
102.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.54
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
193.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Forsys Metals Corp is involved in the business of exploring, acquiring and developing mineral properties. The group has determined that it has one operating segment, the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and gold mineral properties. Its principal focus is on bringing its wholly-owned Norasa Uranium Project into production. Norasa project is the consolidation of the Valencia and Namibplaas Uranium projects.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Forsys Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Forsys Metals (FOSYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Forsys Metals (OTCPK: FOSYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Forsys Metals's (FOSYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Forsys Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Forsys Metals (FOSYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Forsys Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Forsys Metals (FOSYF)?

A

The stock price for Forsys Metals (OTCPK: FOSYF) is $0.5324 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Forsys Metals (FOSYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Forsys Metals.

Q

When is Forsys Metals (OTCPK:FOSYF) reporting earnings?

A

Forsys Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Forsys Metals (FOSYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Forsys Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Forsys Metals (FOSYF) operate in?

A

Forsys Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.