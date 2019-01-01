Ramaco Resources Inc is a coal producing firm based in the United States. Its only revenue generating product is metallurgical coal which is used to make metallurgical coke. This is used as an input in the blast furnace steel-making process. The company's customer base encompasses U.S.-based blast furnace steel mills and U.S.-based coke plants, as well as international metallurgical coal consumers. Ramaco's portfolio comprises of the Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM lMine and Knox Creek projects.