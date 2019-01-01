QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Ramaco Resources Inc is a coal producing firm based in the United States. Its only revenue generating product is metallurgical coal which is used to make metallurgical coke. This is used as an input in the blast furnace steel-making process. The company's customer base encompasses U.S.-based blast furnace steel mills and U.S.-based coke plants, as well as international metallurgical coal consumers. Ramaco's portfolio comprises of the Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM lMine and Knox Creek projects.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4100.420 0.0100
REV88.520M87.506M-1.014M

Ramaco Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ramaco Resources (METC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ramaco Resources's (METC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ramaco Resources (METC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC) was reported by Benchmark on February 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting METC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -55.85% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ramaco Resources (METC)?

A

The stock price for Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC) is $13.59 last updated Today at 3:42:03 PM.

Q

Does Ramaco Resources (METC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Ramaco Resources (METC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) reporting earnings?

A

Ramaco Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Ramaco Resources (METC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ramaco Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Ramaco Resources (METC) operate in?

A

Ramaco Resources is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.