Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
New World Development is the listed property arm of privately owned Chow Tai Fook. NWD's real estate business spans residential developments in Hong Kong and mainland China, balanced with investment properties in retail malls, offices, and hotels. CTF is owned by the Cheng family and the entity has a 44.4% stake in NWD. CTF also jointly owns investments with its listed entities. NWD has a 61% stake in listed NWS, which holds the group's infrastructure and services assets in Hong Kong and China. Core assets within NWS include toll roads, aircraft leasing company Goshawk, a construction company, and insurer FT Life. A 75% stake in listed New World China Department Stores, operator of 29 department stores across mainland China, is also a minor contributor to the NWD group.

New World Dev Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New World Dev Co (NDVLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New World Dev Co (OTCPK: NDVLY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are New World Dev Co's (NDVLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New World Dev Co.

Q

What is the target price for New World Dev Co (NDVLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New World Dev Co

Q

Current Stock Price for New World Dev Co (NDVLY)?

A

The stock price for New World Dev Co (OTCPK: NDVLY) is $2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:29:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New World Dev Co (NDVLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 1969 to stockholders of record on March 16, 2015.

Q

When is New World Dev Co (OTCPK:NDVLY) reporting earnings?

A

New World Dev Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New World Dev Co (NDVLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New World Dev Co.

Q

What sector and industry does New World Dev Co (NDVLY) operate in?

A

New World Dev Co is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.