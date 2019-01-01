QQQ
Range
9.08 - 9.28
Vol / Avg.
7K/39.3K
Div / Yield
0.16/1.73%
52 Wk
7.95 - 10.3
Mkt Cap
15.5B
Payout Ratio
13.9
Open
9.21
P/E
8.35
EPS
2.1
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:24PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Founded in 1871, Danske Bank's headquarters are in Copenhagen, Denmark. It is the largest Danish bank with a dominant market share of 27% in lending and 29% in deposits. It operates through 270 branches in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. With the establishment of its wealth management segment in April 2016, the bank now operates via five segments. The others are banking Denmark, banking Nordics, corporates and institutions, and Northern Ireland.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.640
REV683.730M1.703B1.019B

Analyst Ratings

Danske Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Danske Bank (DNKEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Danske Bank (OTCPK: DNKEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Danske Bank's (DNKEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Danske Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Danske Bank (DNKEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Danske Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Danske Bank (DNKEY)?

A

The stock price for Danske Bank (OTCPK: DNKEY) is $9.08 last updated Today at 7:14:07 PM.

Q

Does Danske Bank (DNKEY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Danske Bank.

Q

When is Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNKEY) reporting earnings?

A

Danske Bank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Danske Bank (DNKEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Danske Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Danske Bank (DNKEY) operate in?

A

Danske Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.