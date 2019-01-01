|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Agritek Holdings (OTCEM: AGTK) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Agritek Holdings.
There is no analysis for Agritek Holdings
The stock price for Agritek Holdings (OTCEM: AGTK) is $0.0002 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:22:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Agritek Holdings.
Agritek Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Agritek Holdings.
Agritek Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.