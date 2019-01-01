Agritek Holdings Inc is a U.S based fully integrated, active investor and operator in the legal cannabis sector. The company acquires and leases real estate, then leases or sub-leases the real estate to licensed marijuana operators. It is focused on three high-value segments of the cannabis market, including real estate investment, intellectual property brands; and infrastructure, with operations in three states: Colorado, Washington State, and California as well as Canada and Puerto Rico. The firm invests its capital through real estate holdings, licensing agreements, royalties, and equity in acquisition operations.