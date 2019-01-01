QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/77K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
12.8K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.19
Shares
63.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
Agritek Holdings Inc is a U.S based fully integrated, active investor and operator in the legal cannabis sector. The company acquires and leases real estate, then leases or sub-leases the real estate to licensed marijuana operators. It is focused on three high-value segments of the cannabis market, including real estate investment, intellectual property brands; and infrastructure, with operations in three states: Colorado, Washington State, and California as well as Canada and Puerto Rico. The firm invests its capital through real estate holdings, licensing agreements, royalties, and equity in acquisition operations.

Agritek Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Agritek Holdings (AGTK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Agritek Holdings (OTCEM: AGTK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Agritek Holdings's (AGTK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Agritek Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Agritek Holdings (AGTK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Agritek Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Agritek Holdings (AGTK)?

A

The stock price for Agritek Holdings (OTCEM: AGTK) is $0.0002 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:22:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Agritek Holdings (AGTK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Agritek Holdings.

Q

When is Agritek Holdings (OTCEM:AGTK) reporting earnings?

A

Agritek Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Agritek Holdings (AGTK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Agritek Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Agritek Holdings (AGTK) operate in?

A

Agritek Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.