Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/43.1K
Div / Yield
0.56/2.69%
52 Wk
20.13 - 29.85
Mkt Cap
430.7M
Payout Ratio
50.33
Open
-
P/E
13.79
EPS
0.35
Shares
20.7M
Outstanding
Ituran Location and Control Ltd is a provider of location-based services. The company operates in two segments namely Telematics services and Telematics products. The Telematics services segment consists of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services. The Telematics product segment consists of short and medium range two-way machine-to-machine wireless communications products that are used for various applications, including automatic vehicle location, and automatic vehicle identification.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-24
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ituran Location & Control Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ituran Location & Control (ITRN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ituran Location & Control's (ITRN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ituran Location & Control.

Q

What is the target price for Ituran Location & Control (ITRN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) was reported by Jefferies on July 21, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting ITRN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -23.15% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ituran Location & Control (ITRN)?

A

The stock price for Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) is $20.82 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ituran Location & Control (ITRN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 5, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2021.

Q

When is Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) reporting earnings?

A

Ituran Location & Control’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is Ituran Location & Control (ITRN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ituran Location & Control.

Q

What sector and industry does Ituran Location & Control (ITRN) operate in?

A

Ituran Location & Control is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.