NCS Multistage Holdings Inc is a United States based company. It provides products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. NCS provides its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells, predominantly wells that have been drilled with horizontal laterals in unconventional oil and natural gas formations. The company's primary offering is its fracturing systems products and services, which enable efficient pinpoint stimulation: the process of individually stimulating each entry point into a formation targeted by an oil or natural gas well.