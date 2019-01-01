QQQ
Sector: Energy. Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
NCS Multistage Holdings Inc is a United States based company. It provides products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. NCS provides its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells, predominantly wells that have been drilled with horizontal laterals in unconventional oil and natural gas formations. The company's primary offering is its fracturing systems products and services, which enable efficient pinpoint stimulation: the process of individually stimulating each entry point into a formation targeted by an oil or natural gas well.

NCS Multistage Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NCS Multistage Holdings (NCSM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ: NCSM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NCS Multistage Holdings's (NCSM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NCS Multistage Holdings (NCSM) stock?

A

The latest price target for NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ: NCSM) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 15, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.10 expecting NCSM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -97.36% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NCS Multistage Holdings (NCSM)?

A

The stock price for NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ: NCSM) is $41.71 last updated Today at 2:30:04 PM.

Q

Does NCS Multistage Holdings (NCSM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NCS Multistage Holdings.

Q

When is NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM) reporting earnings?

A

NCS Multistage Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is NCS Multistage Holdings (NCSM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NCS Multistage Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does NCS Multistage Holdings (NCSM) operate in?

A

NCS Multistage Holdings is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.