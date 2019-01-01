QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Image Protect Inc is a software development company. It has developed a web application that monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. The web-based application focuses on digital asset protection with a team of copyright and licensing experts, to protect and preserve the value of digital assets. It offers various services including copyright registration, international online image tracking, asset recovery, and monetization.

Analyst Ratings

Image Protect Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Image Protect (IMTL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Image Protect (OTCPK: IMTL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Image Protect's (IMTL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Image Protect.

Q

What is the target price for Image Protect (IMTL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Image Protect

Q

Current Stock Price for Image Protect (IMTL)?

A

The stock price for Image Protect (OTCPK: IMTL) is $0.0003 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Image Protect (IMTL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Image Protect.

Q

When is Image Protect (OTCPK:IMTL) reporting earnings?

A

Image Protect does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Image Protect (IMTL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Image Protect.

Q

What sector and industry does Image Protect (IMTL) operate in?

A

Image Protect is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.