QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/107.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.51 - 5.49
Mkt Cap
303.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.07
Shares
101.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 29, 2021, 12:01PM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 6:46AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 6:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 6:49AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 6:48AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 12:52PM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 6:48AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Target Hospitality Corp is a vertically integrated specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company provides vertically integrated specialty rental and comprehensive hospitality services including catering food services, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, on-site security, overall workforce lodge management, and laundry service. Target Hospitality serves clients in the oil, gas, mining, alternative energy, government, and immigration sectors. Its operating segment includes Permian Basin; Bakken Basin; Government; TCPL Keystone and others. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Permian Basin which consists of specialty rental and vertically integrated hospitality services revenue from customers in the oil and gas industry.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Target Hospitality Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Target Hospitality (TH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Target Hospitality's (TH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Target Hospitality (TH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) was reported by Oppenheimer on June 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting TH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 101.34% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Target Hospitality (TH)?

A

The stock price for Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) is $2.98 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Target Hospitality (TH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Target Hospitality.

Q

When is Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) reporting earnings?

A

Target Hospitality’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Target Hospitality (TH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Target Hospitality.

Q

What sector and industry does Target Hospitality (TH) operate in?

A

Target Hospitality is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.