Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/31.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
18.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
3.5B
Outstanding
Innerscope Hearing Technologies Inc is a manufacturer and a DTC distributor/retailer of FDA registered hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements and proprietary CDB oil for treating tinnitus. It also owns and operates audiological and retail hearing device clinics and plans to continue to open and acquire additional clinics. The company operates five retail hearing device clinics in California.

Innerscope Hearing Techs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Innerscope Hearing Techs (INND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Innerscope Hearing Techs (OTCPK: INND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Innerscope Hearing Techs's (INND) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Innerscope Hearing Techs.

Q

What is the target price for Innerscope Hearing Techs (INND) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Innerscope Hearing Techs

Q

Current Stock Price for Innerscope Hearing Techs (INND)?

A

The stock price for Innerscope Hearing Techs (OTCPK: INND) is $0.00525 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Innerscope Hearing Techs (INND) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Innerscope Hearing Techs.

Q

When is Innerscope Hearing Techs (OTCPK:INND) reporting earnings?

A

Innerscope Hearing Techs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Innerscope Hearing Techs (INND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Innerscope Hearing Techs.

Q

What sector and industry does Innerscope Hearing Techs (INND) operate in?

A

Innerscope Hearing Techs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.