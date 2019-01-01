Isuzu Motors is a Japanese automobile manufacturing company focused on the production of commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and diesel engines. The company primarily manufactures light- to heavy-duty trucks, buses, pickup trucks, and industrial diesel engines. Isuzu derives the vast majority of revenue from vehicle sales. While Isuzu conducts sales across the globe, by individual country, Japan contributes the largest portion of consolidated revenue, followed by Thailand. The company mainly conducts manufacturing operations domestically.