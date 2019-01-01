QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/129.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.19 - 1.14
Mkt Cap
23.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
118.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Weed Inc is a multi-national, multi-faceted, vertically integrated cannabis organization. The company along with its subsidiaries is focused on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease.

Weed Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Weed (BUDZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Weed (OTCQB: BUDZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Weed's (BUDZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Weed.

Q

What is the target price for Weed (BUDZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Weed

Q

Current Stock Price for Weed (BUDZ)?

A

The stock price for Weed (OTCQB: BUDZ) is $0.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:47:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Weed (BUDZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Weed.

Q

When is Weed (OTCQB:BUDZ) reporting earnings?

A

Weed does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Weed (BUDZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Weed.

Q

What sector and industry does Weed (BUDZ) operate in?

A

Weed is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.