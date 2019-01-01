QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
Box is a cloud-based content services platform that provides cloud-based storage and workflow collaboration services for enterprise customers. The firm was founded in 2005 as a file sync and sharing provider. More recently, however, the company has focused on bolstering its product portfolio by adding tools such as governance and e-signature that enhance workflow management and collaboration.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2100.220 0.0100
REV218.490M224.044M5.554M

Box Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Box (BOX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Box (NYSE: BOX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Box's (BOX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Box (BOX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Box (NYSE: BOX) was reported by RBC Capital on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting BOX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.71% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Box (BOX)?

A

The stock price for Box (NYSE: BOX) is $25.18 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Box (BOX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 14, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 5, 2012.

Q

When is Box (NYSE:BOX) reporting earnings?

A

Box’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 2, 2022.

Q

Is Box (BOX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Box.

Q

What sector and industry does Box (BOX) operate in?

A

Box is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.