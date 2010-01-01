-
Indian EV Entrepreneur Adopts Elon Musk's Strategy: Devote More Time On Engineering And Leave Operations To Others2022 Apr 15, 2:54am | 448
Following in the footsteps of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Indian electric vehicle entrepreneur Bhavish Aggarwal — founder of multinational ride-sharing Ola Cabs — said he would step back from day-to-day operations to focus more on the engineering functions, team...
TerrAscend Accelerates Michigan Retail Expansion Through Acquisition of Pinnacle2022 Apr 14, 11:36pm | 586
TerrAscend Corp. (CSE: TER)(OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire KISA Enterprises MI, LLC and KISA Holdings, LLC ("A.k.a. Pinnacle"), a dispensary operator in Michigan, and related real estate, for $28.5...
Trulieve Expands Khalifa Kush Partnership In Arizona Just In Time For 4/202022 Apr 14, 9:19pm | 258
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) announced plans to expand its partnership with Wiz Khalifa's brand, Khalifa Kush in Arizona. "We are excited to expand our partnership with Trulieve and begin offering Khalifa Kush products in all of their Arizona...
Green Organic Dutchman Launches 4/20 Hotline: Cannabis Experts On Hand To Answer All Your Questions2022 Apr 14, 5:50pm | 418
The Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) is undertaking a new educational initiative as part of its 4/20 celebrations. The Highly Dutch Organic 420 hotline will be open and free to individuals of legal age everywhere. On April 20, the annual cannabis holiday, which has evolved into...
Elon Musk's 11 Most Retweeted Tweets2022 Apr 14, 5:32pm | 989
The Elon Musk and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) drama continues with the tech tycoon entering an unsolicited takeover bid to acquire Twitter at $43 billion, or about $54.20 per share. Of course, there is a meme that goes with this: $54.20 per share, $4.20 above $50. At the time of writing, the Twitter...
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul: Cannabis Board Approves First 52 Cultivation Licenses In The State2022 Apr 14, 4:49pm | 376
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the Cannabis Control Board has approved 52 adult-use Cannabis Conditional Cultivator Licenses across the state. These are the first adult-use cannabis licenses granted in New York. Regulators are allowing New York's hemp growers to supply the...
Raymond James Thinks Med Tech Investors are Somewhat 'Paralyzed' Ahead Of Q1 Earnings2022 Apr 14, 3:27pm | 314
Raymond James has outlined its expectations for next week when Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), and Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) will report Q1 FY22 earnings. Analysts believe that the Med Tech investors have become...
Does The 'Future Of Civilization' Depend On Twitter? Here's What Elon Musk Says2022 Apr 14, 3:05pm | 560
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR) at the beginning of the month. Now the billionaire aims to purchase the whole company. Some have speculated that Musk's offer could be trivial following a series of...
Johnson & Johnson's Baby Talc Litigation, Faces Fresh Claims It Hid Evidence: Bloomberg2022 Apr 14, 3:00pm | 338
Bloomberg first reported that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan denied Johnson & Johnson's bid to block a lawsuit accusing the company of hiding evidence that its industrial talc operations exposed workers to asbestos. Decades back, J&J owned the talc mine Windsor Minerals,...
Britain Approves Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Aged 6-11 Years2022 Apr 14, 2:56pm | 283
Britain's medicines regulator approved the use of Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine in children between six and 11 years. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the approval was granted after Moderna's vaccine, known as...
DEA Under Fire For Blocking Psilocybin As Treatment For Terminally Ill Cancer Patients2022 Apr 14, 2:38pm | 623
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will face activists at its headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. Protestors are intending to block entrance to the building to call attention to the rights of terminally ill cancer patients to try psilocybin as a palliative. The goal of the...
Cannabis Greenhouses On New York City Public Housing Rooftops? What Is Mayor Adams Thinking?2022 Apr 14, 2:17pm | 449
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is considering allowing cannabis cultivation in greenhouses on the rooftops of public housing buildings, a proposal that’s not likely to go down well with tenants of the buildings nor the federal government that funds them. Initially reported by WNYC...
American Idol NFTs Are Coming: Here Are The Details And How You Can Win Prizes During The Competition2022 Apr 14, 1:50pm | 489
One of the most popular reality shows of all time is getting the non-fungible token treatment. What Happened: The American Idol brand is partnering with Theta Network to launch NFTs to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the reality show. The NFTs will be released as digital trading cards in packs...
Mark Cuban, Donald Trump, Dave Portnoy And More React To Elon Musk's Twitter Bid2022 Apr 14, 1:26pm | 1380
Elon Musk made headlines once again Thursday with news that he has offered to buy out the remainder of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). The news has increased the volatility in shares of the social media company and also led to a number of opinions on what the buyout means. What Happened: Elon Musk, the...
Fandifi Posts New Corporate Presentation2022 Apr 14, 1:01pm | 1010
Vancouver, British Columbia – April 14, 2022 – Fandifi Technology Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTC: FDMSF) (FRANKFURT: TQ43) ("FandifiTM" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that a revised corporate presentation has been posted to its website at: https://fandomesports.com...