Ubiquitech Software Corp is a United States-based multi-media, multi-faceted company. It is engaged in utilizing global internet marketing, direct response television, radio, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the new industries. The company also focuses on developing Cannabidiol (CBD) Hemp derived products. It owns the proprietary CBD brand CannazALL. The company offers the products through its internally designed and operated web portal www.cannazall.com.