QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ubiquitech Software Corp is a United States-based multi-media, multi-faceted company. It is engaged in utilizing global internet marketing, direct response television, radio, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the new industries. The company also focuses on developing Cannabidiol (CBD) Hemp derived products. It owns the proprietary CBD brand CannazALL. The company offers the products through its internally designed and operated web portal www.cannazall.com.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ubiquitech Software Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ubiquitech Software (UBQU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ubiquitech Software (OTCPK: UBQU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ubiquitech Software's (UBQU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ubiquitech Software.

Q

What is the target price for Ubiquitech Software (UBQU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ubiquitech Software

Q

Current Stock Price for Ubiquitech Software (UBQU)?

A

The stock price for Ubiquitech Software (OTCPK: UBQU) is $0.00025 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:50:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ubiquitech Software (UBQU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ubiquitech Software.

Q

When is Ubiquitech Software (OTCPK:UBQU) reporting earnings?

A

Ubiquitech Software does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ubiquitech Software (UBQU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ubiquitech Software.

Q

What sector and industry does Ubiquitech Software (UBQU) operate in?

A

Ubiquitech Software is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.