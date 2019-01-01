Jse Ltd operates in South Africa, but offers its services to local and global investors seeking exposure to the broader African continent. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange offers primary and secondary capital markets across a diverse range of securities, supported by its post-trade and regulatory services. JSE's main lines of business include issuer services, trading, clearing and settlement, and information product sales. The company's business model also emphasizes technological innovation to support and drive its trading, clearing, and settlement services. The company offers five financial markets, principally equity and bonds, as well as financial, commodity, and interest-rate derivatives.