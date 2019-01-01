QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
0.48/5.89%
52 Wk
6 - 8.98
Mkt Cap
681.4M
Payout Ratio
92.57
Open
-
P/E
15.82
Shares
83.1M
Outstanding
Jse Ltd operates in South Africa, but offers its services to local and global investors seeking exposure to the broader African continent. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange offers primary and secondary capital markets across a diverse range of securities, supported by its post-trade and regulatory services. JSE's main lines of business include issuer services, trading, clearing and settlement, and information product sales. The company's business model also emphasizes technological innovation to support and drive its trading, clearing, and settlement services. The company offers five financial markets, principally equity and bonds, as well as financial, commodity, and interest-rate derivatives.

Jse Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jse (JSEJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jse (OTCPK: JSEJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jse's (JSEJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jse.

Q

What is the target price for Jse (JSEJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jse

Q

Current Stock Price for Jse (JSEJF)?

A

The stock price for Jse (OTCPK: JSEJF) is $8.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:35:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jse (JSEJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jse.

Q

When is Jse (OTCPK:JSEJF) reporting earnings?

A

Jse does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jse (JSEJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jse.

Q

What sector and industry does Jse (JSEJF) operate in?

A

Jse is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.