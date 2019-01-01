QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
10.98 - 11.03
Vol / Avg.
21K/13.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.03 - 12.12
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.02
P/E
-
Shares
287.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Samsonite is the world's largest luggage company with a 19.5% market share in 2018. The company produces and sells travel luggage under various brands targeting the mid-market to high-end consumers. The group's key brand is Samsonite, whose market presence is well established, followed by Tumi, the high-end brand acquired in 2016, which alongside mass-market brand American Tourister, are the next largest earnings contributors. The majority of its products are manufactured by third parties, but Samsonite does produce its own select proprietary materials. Except for Tumi, most of its products are sold to retailers, but the acquisition of online retailer eBags in early 2017 is boosting its online sales channel direct to consumers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Samsonite International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Samsonite International (SMSEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Samsonite International (OTCPK: SMSEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Samsonite International's (SMSEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Samsonite International.

Q

What is the target price for Samsonite International (SMSEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Samsonite International

Q

Current Stock Price for Samsonite International (SMSEY)?

A

The stock price for Samsonite International (OTCPK: SMSEY) is $11.02 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:28:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Samsonite International (SMSEY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Samsonite International.

Q

When is Samsonite International (OTCPK:SMSEY) reporting earnings?

A

Samsonite International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Samsonite International (SMSEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Samsonite International.

Q

What sector and industry does Samsonite International (SMSEY) operate in?

A

Samsonite International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.