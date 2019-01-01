QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
Bidvest Group Ltd is a South African distribution, manufacturing, and services company. The Group principally generates revenue from providing a wide range of goods and services through its six core trading segments, Services, Freight, Commercial Products, Branded Products, Financial Services and Automotive.

Bidvest Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bidvest Group (BDVSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bidvest Group (OTCPK: BDVSY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bidvest Group's (BDVSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bidvest Group.

Q

What is the target price for Bidvest Group (BDVSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bidvest Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Bidvest Group (BDVSY)?

A

The stock price for Bidvest Group (OTCPK: BDVSY) is $27.57 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:55:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bidvest Group (BDVSY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 20, 2018.

Q

When is Bidvest Group (OTCPK:BDVSY) reporting earnings?

A

Bidvest Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bidvest Group (BDVSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bidvest Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Bidvest Group (BDVSY) operate in?

A

Bidvest Group is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.